Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 1,087,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

