Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. 40,656,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,492,523. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

