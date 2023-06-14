Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $104,286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,315,000 after acquiring an additional 440,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 984.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,737,000 after buying an additional 320,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

