Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 5.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,680,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,095,496. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $365.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.96.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

