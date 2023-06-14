Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after acquiring an additional 273,884 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.19. 639,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,530. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average is $204.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

