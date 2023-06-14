Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. 1,162,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,742,495. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

