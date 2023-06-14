Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.10. 352,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,099. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.