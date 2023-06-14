Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 325,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
