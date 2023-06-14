Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,321 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $296,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.53. 52,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

