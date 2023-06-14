Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,733 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 65,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 188,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. 5,513,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,887,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

