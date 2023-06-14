Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

