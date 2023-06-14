Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.63. 324,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,952. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

