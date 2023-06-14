Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $55.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $55,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOE traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.92. 81,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,518. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

