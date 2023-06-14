Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $1.47. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 3,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Equus Total Return from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 47.69 and a current ratio of 47.69.

Equus Total Return ( NYSE:EQS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Equus Total Return, Inc (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to the Company’s stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment.

