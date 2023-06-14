ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $199.62 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019300 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015766 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,984.04 or 1.00098254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00934945 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,432.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

