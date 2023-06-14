ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Update

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

ESAC remained flat at $10.87 on Wednesday. ESGEN Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESGEN Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,609,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.