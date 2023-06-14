Essential Planning LLC. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,630. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

