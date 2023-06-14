Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 3.0% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,362,000 after purchasing an additional 845,612 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.05. 605,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,177. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.21. The company has a market cap of $422.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

