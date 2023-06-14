Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $158.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

