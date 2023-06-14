Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
NYSE:CLH opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $158.72.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.