Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $158.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,540,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $114,248,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $87,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,014,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

