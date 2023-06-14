Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Shares Up 3.9%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80. 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 40,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGFEY. Citigroup cut shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.

