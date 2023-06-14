Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117,856 shares during the quarter. Everest Re Group accounts for approximately 10.3% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of Everest Re Group worth $241,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
Everest Re Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $346.43 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.
Everest Re Group Company Profile
Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.
Read More
