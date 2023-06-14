Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

NVR stock traded up $21.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,951.50. 4,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,746.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,280.31. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

