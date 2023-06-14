Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Markel Group comprises about 2.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Markel Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Group Stock Performance

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,345.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,341.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,328.31. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.