Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Takes $670,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $913.96. 116,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,488. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $913.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $580.01 and a 12-month high of $964.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.