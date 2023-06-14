Eversept Partners LP Acquires 53,363 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1,465.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,363 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises approximately 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Repligen worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 190,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,126,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 673,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,042,000 after purchasing an additional 126,188 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.18 per share, with a total value of $78,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $139.65 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

