Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,143 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 2.3% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.35.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,017,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,682 shares of company stock worth $26,516,196 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock traded down $7.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.39. The stock had a trading volume of 511,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,979. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $398.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.25 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

