Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 72.9% in May

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,391,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XGN stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Exagen has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 90.98% and a negative return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

