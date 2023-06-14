Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,901,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450,813 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $426,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 53,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. American Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 149,500.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

