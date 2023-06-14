Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,887 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 87,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

