Facet Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 293.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,564,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.53. The company had a trading volume of 984,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,355. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $402.70. The stock has a market cap of $305.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

