Facet Wealth Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $438.69. The stock had a trading volume of 640,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $438.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

