Facet Wealth Inc. Invests $237,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $35.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.37. 5,294,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $423.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

