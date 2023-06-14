Facet Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,444,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,765,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 11.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 187,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,020,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. 834,081 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

