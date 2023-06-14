Facet Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,802,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $258.10. 124,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,658. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.52 and a 200 day moving average of $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

