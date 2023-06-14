Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in AES were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 1,167,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

