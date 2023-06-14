Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $29,697,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

AVGO traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $855.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,562. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $682.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.43. The company has a market capitalization of $353.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

