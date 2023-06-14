Fairfield Bush & CO. Grows Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 274,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 48,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $11,009,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 280,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,029. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.11 and a one year high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.