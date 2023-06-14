Fairfield Bush & CO. Has $404,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Block were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,751,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -109.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,386,284. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

