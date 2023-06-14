Fairfield Bush & CO. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 3.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

