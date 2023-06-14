Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 1,975 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $248,305,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 308,238 shares of company stock worth $35,251,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. 37,135,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,280,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.