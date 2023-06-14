Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 492.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,156 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fastenal worth $27,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

