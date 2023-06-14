Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.99.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

