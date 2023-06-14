Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Short Interest Update

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Ferrellgas Partners stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.99.
About Ferrellgas Partners
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.