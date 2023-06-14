Fetch.ai Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $148.69 million and $26.85 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00033763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,196,456 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

