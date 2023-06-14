Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW) Short Interest Update

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLFVW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Feutune Light Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

