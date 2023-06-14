Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.25

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 220.65 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a twelve month low of GBX 178.20 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -225.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.05.
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile
