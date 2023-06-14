Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.25

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 220.65 ($2.76) on Wednesday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a twelve month low of GBX 178.20 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 303.50 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -225.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.05.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

