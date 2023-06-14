Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.33

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 5844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 512,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 241,981 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.