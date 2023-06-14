Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,779 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 731.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

