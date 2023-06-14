Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 109,938 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $142,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Progressive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.09. 804,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,940. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $108.64 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

