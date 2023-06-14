Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FITBI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,040. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

