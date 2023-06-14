Financial Connections Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,198 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 213,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,476. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.